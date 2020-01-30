Burger King introduced the Impossible Whopper to their menu last year. Touted as a plant-based alternative to their popular beef Whopper sandwich, the Impossible Whopper fills the same role as the Whopper, the central figure in the classic American “burger and fries” meal.

As a long-time vegetarian, I was intrigued by this offering, both in culinary terms and for its potential to help support plant-based diets in general.

• The Impossible Whopper is a lot of food. The first time I tried it, I got it with a large order of French fries and literally couldn’t finish the meal. Today, I tried it again with a small order of fries, and while the meal left me feeling a little overfull (which I don’t like), I was able to finish it.

• The nutrition web page for this product says it has a hefty 630 calories and includes 1,080 mg of sodium, so this product isn’t a good nutritional substitute for meat.

• The bun is white bread, which, even as a bread fan, I recognize as nutritionally empty. I can count on my left hand the number of times in the last six months I’ve eaten white bread.

• The main condiment on this sandwich is mayonnaise, an ingredient I like, but next time I might ask them for mustard, which adds a slightly more complex and zesty taste and has fewer calories.

• The sandwich has sugary flavor and a smoky taste to it, both added, I expect, to make it seem like the far more familiar beef burger, though I confess I haven’t eaten any beef at all for more than 30 years.

• The Impossible Whopper is just as expensive as a Whopper, which I understand is probably a consequence of buying it from an outside vendor, Impossible Foods Inc., but I can’t help but think that vegetarian foods should be more affordable because most vegetables are less expensive than most animal-based foods. I need only look to last weekend for a perfect example: My wife and I made a pot of 15-bean soup, which makes 16 servings and typically costs less than $7.

Burger King missed an important narrative with this product: that fewer calories and less consumption is one of the goals of a plant-based diet. The Impossible Whopper seems to be trying to appeal to people who like to eat a lot or even overeat.

Despite its nutritional flaws, I did enjoy the experience, which was tasty and fun. In some ways it reminded me of growing up in Lawton in the 1970s, when getting a burger from a fast food place was a family outing and a treat.

The staff at Ada’s Burger King is always friendly to me, and my order was fast and correct on this visit.

Tags

Recommended for you