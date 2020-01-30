Burger King introduced the Impossible Whopper to their menu last year. Touted as a plant-based alternative to their popular beef Whopper sandwich, the Impossible Whopper fills the same role as the Whopper, the central figure in the classic American “burger and fries” meal.
As a long-time vegetarian, I was intrigued by this offering, both in culinary terms and for its potential to help support plant-based diets in general.
• The Impossible Whopper is a lot of food. The first time I tried it, I got it with a large order of French fries and literally couldn’t finish the meal. Today, I tried it again with a small order of fries, and while the meal left me feeling a little overfull (which I don’t like), I was able to finish it.
• The nutrition web page for this product says it has a hefty 630 calories and includes 1,080 mg of sodium, so this product isn’t a good nutritional substitute for meat.
• The bun is white bread, which, even as a bread fan, I recognize as nutritionally empty. I can count on my left hand the number of times in the last six months I’ve eaten white bread.
• The main condiment on this sandwich is mayonnaise, an ingredient I like, but next time I might ask them for mustard, which adds a slightly more complex and zesty taste and has fewer calories.
• The sandwich has sugary flavor and a smoky taste to it, both added, I expect, to make it seem like the far more familiar beef burger, though I confess I haven’t eaten any beef at all for more than 30 years.
• The Impossible Whopper is just as expensive as a Whopper, which I understand is probably a consequence of buying it from an outside vendor, Impossible Foods Inc., but I can’t help but think that vegetarian foods should be more affordable because most vegetables are less expensive than most animal-based foods. I need only look to last weekend for a perfect example: My wife and I made a pot of 15-bean soup, which makes 16 servings and typically costs less than $7.
Burger King missed an important narrative with this product: that fewer calories and less consumption is one of the goals of a plant-based diet. The Impossible Whopper seems to be trying to appeal to people who like to eat a lot or even overeat.
Despite its nutritional flaws, I did enjoy the experience, which was tasty and fun. In some ways it reminded me of growing up in Lawton in the 1970s, when getting a burger from a fast food place was a family outing and a treat.
The staff at Ada’s Burger King is always friendly to me, and my order was fast and correct on this visit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.