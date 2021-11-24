The Ada community is joining with the Salvation Army as they gear up for the holidays. Local businesses, churches, school groups, scouts and other youth organizations are coordinating efforts to provide gifts, clothing, and food to families in need of assistance this year.
This year’s goal for the Red Kettle Drive for The Salvation Army of Pontotoc and Coal counties is $30,000. The campaign kicked off Friday, November 19 at Pruett’s Grocery. Special days have been designated for friendly competition among the local banks, realtors, civic organizations, and the local police and fire departments. 4-H clubs, scout troops, and church youth groups are devoting specific blocks of time to raise funds for Christmas gifts for area children. School groups throughout Pontotoc County sign up for hundreds of hours of bell ringing just because they believe in the cause of the Salvation Army. Individuals are invited to join the effort by registering on the website RegisterToRing.com. or to contact Suzanne McFarlane at 580-310-2840.
The Red Kettle Campaign began in 1891 in San Francisco, California. Today, there are thousands of kettles in worldwide. Kettle locations in Ada include Walmart, Hobby Lobby, local grocery markets, and Walgreens.
A new feature last year was the opportunity for donors to give through “Kettle Pay”. They can donate using a code and their cell phone.
“ When change goes into the kettles, change will come out in the form of assistance” McFarlane, coordinator of the volunteer bell ringers, reminds donors that, while large contributions are vital to the operation of the Salvation Army, the dimes and dollars placed in those red kettles always add up to a significant total.
The kettle season goes hand in hand with the Angel Tree program offered by the Salvation Army during the holiday season. The Angel Tree program has been part of the Salvation Army’s Christmas mission since the 1970’s. The program provides gifts of new clothing and toys to hundreds of children who otherwise might not receive anything for Christmas. Over 100 children from Pontotoc and Coal counties will be served, again through the generosity of area individuals and groups. “Angels” have been distributed to a multitude of organizations and businesses for adoption by their members and employees. Food boxes are also donated to each recipient family in the Angel Tree program.
All financial donations to The Salvation Army-Ada stay in Coal and Pontotoc counties. Donations may be mailed to PO Box 36. Ada, OK 74821 or brought to the local office at 305 East Main Street.
The Salvation Army, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church established in 1865, has been supporting those in need without discrimination for 154 years in the United States. Nearly 30 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through an array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing, and opportunities for underprivileged children. 82 cents of every dollar spent is used to carry out those services in thousands of communities nationwide. For more information, go to www.salvationarmyusa.org.
Contact: Michelle Rutherford, 580-559-2669 at the Service Center, 305 East Main in Ada.
