The Salvation Army gears up for Christmas; volunteers needed

Members of the Salvation Army Christmas Planning Committee place names of children on the Angel Tree located near the Citizens Bank inside WalMart Friday, Nov. 19.
Donors can take one or more cards and purchase the suggested gifts for that child. The gifts may be left at WalMart Customer Service or taken to the Family Store at 305 East Main Street. Gifts must be turned in by December 10; they will be distributed to registered families Dec.15-17. Pictured are Robin Smith, Jackie Lann, Christina Franklin, Joshua Franklin, Desiree Blankenship, Eric Carrigan, and Michelle Rutherford.
