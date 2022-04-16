Members of The River Church in Ada reenacted Christ Carrying the Cross on the way to his crucification. The event took place on Palm Sunday in Wintersmith Park.
“We just want to get out the true meaning of Easter,” Church member Tabitha Johnson said Sunday. Her husband, Chateau Johnson, portrayed Jesus.
“We want to let people know that Easter is about Jesus, not the Easter bunny,” Tabitha added. “We want to let people see him dressed as Jesus, and get the true meaning of Easter out.”
“We started this last year,” Pastor Matt Brown said. “Chateau and Tabitha went down Lonnie Abbott Boulevard. So this year we wanted to bring more awareness to what Easter is all about. They came to me and said they’d like to make this an ‘every year’ thing, and so we’re going a little bit above and beyond what we did last year.”
“We plan for it to continue to grow,” Tabitha said. “We want to get other churches involved.”
The story of Jesus carrying the cross is from John 19:16-18 ... “So the soldiers took charge of Jesus. Carrying his own cross, he went out to the place of the Skull (which in Aramaic is called Golgotha).”
