Oklahomans, get ready for the return of the biggest art crawl ever— encompassing the entire state! For the OK Art Crawl, on Saturday, artists all over the state will be displaying their art—in their windows, on their porches, in their driveways—so that Oklahoma residents can Discover the Art Next Door!
Local artists Kaylen Richardson, Jenna Feezel, Christyn Overstake, Meredith Roberts, Kelly Pennington and Paul Walsh will have their work on display at the OK Art Crawl Saturday. The event is scheduled at ECU's Centennial Plaza on the East End of Main Street in Ada, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Organized by the Oklahoma Visual Artists Coalition (OVAC), this event is open to any artist for a small fee of $10, but artists must sign up to participate by September 30th. This is an inclusive statewide event for Oklahoma artists of all skill levels. Participating artists will be listed on OVAC’s website, as well as on an illustrated Google map.
Visitors can use the map to check out artists close to them—or new areas they might want to visit! “Last year was an encouraging success featuring 242 artists from 33 communities, selling more than $25,000 in handmade, local artwork,” says executive director, Krystle Kaye. “Artists are still feeling the impact of the pandemic, so we are excited to bring the Crawl back again this year. It’s a wonderful way to support our neighbors and discover the art being made across our state.”
OVAC is partnering with a number of other organizations to spread the word and make this event a truly Oklahoma-wide celebration of the arts, including ahha Tulsa, Art Group OKC, Artists of the Arbuckles at Jean Carr Gallery, Arts Council Oklahoma City, ARTSPACE at Untitled, Black Moon, Dillon Rose Fine Jewelry, Duncan Convention and Visitors Bureau, Edmond Fine Arts Institute, Edmond Little Free Art Gallery, Factory Obscura, Firehouse Art Center, Kendall Whittier Main Street, In Your Eye Gallery, Norman Arts Council, Oklahoma Arts Council, Oklahoma City Arts, 108|Contemporary, Opper Fine Art, Paseo Arts Association, Plains Indians and Pioneer Museum, Ponca City Art Association, Prairie Arts Center, Sugar High Enid, The Art Hall, The Doodle Academy, The Vault Art Space and Gathering Place, University of Central Oklahoma, University of Tulsa Art Department, and Willie Joe’s Community Space.
