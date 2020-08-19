The Pride of Oklahoma finalizes plan for upcoming football season

The Pride of Oklahoma will still contribute to the game day experience in Norman this upcoming football season, however fans will be able to notice many differences compared to years past.
This year there will be no satellite performances such as drumline cadences on campus corner, or a parade through campus, as those things are designed to bring people together, which is exactly what needs to be avoided right now due to COVID-19, said Brian Britt, OU’s director of athletic bands.
Britt said with capacity limited to 25% in the stadium, they were fortunate to be able to have more seats allocated to them to better facilitate social distancing for a pep band of considerable size.
“What we will do is have 80 students in the stands at each game to support the team, all of which will be socially distanced and wearing masks,” Britt said. “There will be bell covers for the instruments, as an additional safety precaution based on the research that we have received from our College Band Directors National Association aerosol study.”
With a limited number of students participating each game, Britt said it would be difficult to do a field show and make an OU formation that would do the tradition justice. He said in collaboration with the OU Athletics, the band will take footage from recent years pre game performances, and produce a multicam version so fans can participate and sing along as it plays on the Sooner Vision screen.
For halftime performances, there will also be a multicam performance that will be recorded with multiple angles the week leading up to the home game, barring no weather complications. Britt said the band is really excited about the opportunity to continue engaging and entertaining the fans at pregame and halftime.
Britt said colorguard and the front percussion ensemble will still be able to participate in the pep band.
“With our front ensemble percussionists, obviously you can’t put a marimba in the stands, but we will bring in some more auxiliary instruments so that everyone gets to participate,” Britt said. “Colorguard are typically some of the most energetic ones in the stands and we will collaborate with them on doing more organized choreography in the stands.”
To allow for everyone in the band to participate in pep band at the games, the band will be divided into fourths, so everyone can play in a game, Britt said. The fifth home game is Senior Day, and Britt anticipates somewhere between 40 and 50 students involved with that, with the remaining 30 to 40 spots given away in a drawing for upperclassmen to participate in an additional game.
Britt said the plan that was finalized in today’s meeting with athletics staff was five months in the making.
“We have had some great input from our leadership team and from our collaboration with our friends at OU Athletics, and we feel like we’ve got the very best possible strategy with the givens of this particular problem,” Britt said. “We are going to do our best to keep everyone safe, still be able to serve the university, and hopefully this is a distant memory in the coming years.”
