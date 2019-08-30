The Pontotoc County Free Fair runs through Saturday night at the Agri-Plex
Thunderstorms, some locally heavy this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon hours. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 87F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: August 30, 2019 @ 8:25 am
Chief Photographer
Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at the News since October 1988. Prior to coming to Ada, Richard worked as staff photographer for The Shawnee News-Star. Richard attended Oklahoma University.
ADA [ndash] Services for Frances Kathryn Ferguson, 100, of Ada will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Kenny Morrison will officiate. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Kingfisher Cemetery, Kingfisher. Mrs. Ferguson died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at her h…
ALLEN [ndash] Jerry Lee Edwards, 78, was born Oct. 24, 1940, in Frederick to Joddie Lee Edwards and Vera Lee Caddell. He passed away Aug. 23, 2019, in Tulsa. Jerry graduated from Frederick High School, where he was active in FFA and was on the 1956 state champion Frederick Bombers High Schoo…
ADA [ndash] Sally Marie Thomason, 69, of Ada passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Oklahoma City. Funeral services are at 10 a.m. today at Estes-Phillips Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Cairo Cemetery.
