The annual Pontotoc County Free Fair is coming to the Agri-Plex Thursday, Aug. 25 through Saturday, Aug. 27.

The Fair has been a popular community activity since 1916.

This year’s theme is “Moovin’ & Groovin’.”

The Fair offers fair food, vendors, exhibits, demonstrations, entertainment, an antique tractor show, cornhole competition, a cosplay costume contest, a new Kids Ag Zone, and much more.

The carnival is once again provided by Heart of America Carnivals.

For a full list of activities and schedules, visit pontotoccountyfairada.com.

