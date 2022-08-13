The annual Pontotoc County Free Fair is coming to the Agri-Plex Thursday, Aug. 25 through Saturday, Aug. 27.
The Fair has been a popular community activity since 1916.
This year’s theme is “Moovin’ & Groovin’.”
The Fair offers fair food, vendors, exhibits, demonstrations, entertainment, an antique tractor show, cornhole competition, a cosplay costume contest, a new Kids Ag Zone, and much more.
The carnival is once again provided by Heart of America Carnivals.
For a full list of activities and schedules, visit pontotoccountyfairada.com.
