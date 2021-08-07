Adans are probably aware that the train at Wintersmith Park, owned and operated by Kiwanis Club of Greater Ada, is in need of replacement. Many citizens, however, might not know how to donate.
"We're trying to raise money to put a new train in, new tracks, new bridges," Bob Varicka of Kiwanis of Greater Ada, said recently. "What I'm finding out as I go out trying to raise money for it is that people aren't as aware of it as we'd like them to be."
The train has been a mainstay of Wintersmith Park since it was first installed in 1958. The current train is the second vehicle to occupy the park.
Vavricka notes that the City of Ada and the Ada Area Chamber of Commerce are very supportive of the train project.
"We were considering taking up the track and buying a 'trackless train,' that looks like a regular train on the outside but has wheels instead of track," Vavricka said, "But we decided if it wasn't running on rails, it wasn't a train."
So, after Labor Day, the Club intends to shut down the train and start taking up track, and getting ready to prepare a roadbed.
"I think we need to do that just so people will know that we're serious, this is going to happen," Vavricka added. "It may not happen in the timetable we want it to, but if we don't have the money, we're not going to be running a train next year."
Several of the main features required by the project like the locomotive and two cars have been sponsored, but many expenses still need to be addressed. Each foot of track, which includes two rails, ties and spikes, installed, costs $100.
"We have enough money that we've actually ordered the locomotive and two cars," Varicka said. "I'm hoping we don't have a train with nowhere to run it, which may be the case for a short period of time."
The total project is estimated to cost $840,000. The group currently has commitments to donate about $440,000. The Club is hoping for more corporate donations, we well as individual ones.
The easiest way to donate is by visiting https://adachamber.com/save-the-train/ , or using the QR code included with this article.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.