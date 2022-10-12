There’s nothing more important to our future than our teachers. That’s why the people of Oklahoma Oil and Natural Gas have created an award to honor our state’s exceptional teachers. The Top 20 Teachers of 2022-2023 will receive $5,000 each, and an additional $2,000 will be awarded to their schools.
Nominations are open until November 1. Winners will be announced and presented with their awards throughout the school year.
“One of our core missions is supporting education,” said Oklahoma Energy Resources Board Executive Director Mindy Stitt. “The people of Oklahoma Oil and Natural Gas are passionate about recognizing teachers for their efforts in creating the next generation of leaders.”
During the 2021-2022 school year, the people of Oklahoma Oil and Natural Gas recognized ten teachers for their outstanding work. Due to the number of deserving nominations, the program was extended to 20 this academic year.
If you know a teacher who should be recognized, please visit OERB.com/topteachers and make your nomination.
The OERB is funded by the more than 2,500 producers and thousands of royalty owners across Oklahoma through a voluntary one-tenth of 1 percent assessment on oil and natural gas production. The mission is centered around a simple idea: empowering unlimited opportunity for all Oklahomans. We are committed to the well-being and prosperity of all.
Visit OERB.com to learn more about the investment that the people of Oklahoma Oil & Natural Gas are making in our state.
