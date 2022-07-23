The Peak, formerly known as the Boys and Girls Club of Ada, closed its doors recently, but the organization's board president said it is only temporary.
The Peak Board President John Impson said, currently, the organization is struggling financially.
"We're currently in the process to reopen," Impson said. "But right now, the facility needs upgrades, and financially, we are needing help."
According to its website, "The Peak is a non-profit youth development organization dedicated to promoting the educational, vocational, health, leadership and character of boys and girls in a safe, nurturing environment."
Impson said those involved are trying to gather resources to reopen the facility.
"We've been in talks with some entities in town," Impson said. "We have a lot of people that are saying they want to help, so that's a good thing. We're just trying to move forward right now."
Impson said the organization's board is putting together a packet detailing what the needs are for the organization, and will soon set up an account where people can send donations if they wish.
The Ada News will update readers on the organization's progress.
Impson said the organization is planning to lease its soccer fields to the Ada Soccer Club for fall games, and The Peak is planning to resume its soccer operations in the spring. For more information about The Peak, visit https://www.adaspeak.com/.
