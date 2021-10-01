The Oklahoma Lottery is searching for the owner of a $2 million winning ticket from last night’s Powerball® drawing—the second $2 million Powerball winner drawn in just 10 days. The ticket was sold yesterday at Snak Shak at 12th and Broadway in Sulphur. The winner matched 5 out of 5 white balls and added Power Play®—a $1 investment that turned a $1 million prize into $2 million. Powerball’s jackpot was not won on Wednesday, and the total continues to climb. The next drawing will occur on Saturday and is now an astronomical $620,000,000, making it the 6th largest Powerball jackpot in game history.
Wednesday night’s Powerball winner is the 72nd Oklahoma Lottery millionaire, including a Norman woman who won a $2 million Powerball prize on September 20th —also adding Power Play® to double her winnings.
Since the Lottery’s inception, 48 players have won $1 million or more playing Powerball from the Oklahoma Lottery.
About the Oklahoma Lottery
The Oklahoma Lottery was launched following a public vote in 2005 to create new revenue to support Oklahoma education and more specifically to support Oklahoma students and teachers. Since its launch, the Lottery has generated more than $1.05 billion in funds that are deposited monthly into the Oklahoma Education Lottery Trust Fund. From there those funds are allocated by State Legislators to support K-12 education, Oklahoma Career Tech, the teacher’s retirement system and more. As sales continue to grow, the Oklahoma Lottery is able to increase the contributions that benefit students and teachers alike.
For more information about how the Oklahoma Lottery contributes to Oklahoma Education, please visit www.lottery.ok.gov/giving-back .
