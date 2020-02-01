Each time June Cozad gets a new Christmas bell, she takes a picture of the bell and puts it in a small photo book. She uses another book to record a short description of the bell, the date it was purchased and other information — including a note indicating which photo book the picture is in.
The system helps the Ada woman keep track of her bells and saves her from buying duplicates.
“I have 690 of them, all cataloged, and all the books that they’re in,” she said Thursday. “Any bell I think of, I can go find its picture. I can go find all the information immediately, because it’s got a number on the back of the picture.”
The 690 Christmas bells are part of Cozad’s larger collection, which consists of about 1,300 bells total.
Cozad started collecting Christmas bells in the 1950s, when her children’s aunt gave the family three small bells — one for each child — as a gift. She started looking for small bells whenever she visited an antique mall, and when she found one she liked, she would buy it for her collection.
The collection started with small bells, but Cozad eventually started adding larger bells to the mix. Her fascination with Christmas bells has taken her to antique malls, garage sales, thrift stores and Hallmark’s after-Christmas sales, where she hopes to find new items for her collection.
Cozad rarely spends more than $20 on a bell, and she and her husband test each bell before buying it to make sure it’s in good condition.
“We try to ring it, and if it doesn’t ring right, we don’t buy it,” she said. “If it goes ‘thud, thud, thud,’ we know it’s a broken bell that’s been glued together. Sure enough, we can usually find the place where it’s been glued together.”
Christmas decorations
A china hutch near the Cozads’ front door was filled with Christmas bells in a variety of sizes and colors. Another group of bells was on a small table near the china hutch, and still more bells covered the coffee table in the living room.
A bookshelf in another corner of the living room held another row of bells, including a 1980 series depicting the 12 days of Christmas.
Many of the bells were painted with Christmas scenes, while others were figurines of carolers or other holiday icons. Some bells used small figures, such as toys or angels, for their clapper.
Cozad said she collects Christmas-themed bells because her family enjoys the holiday, and the bells are part of her seasonal decorations. She does not display all 690 bells for Christmas, but she does showcase a special set each year.
“This is the first time I’ve ever had them all out at one time,” she said as she picked up a Hummel bell and rang it. “I just bring out some special collections, like these here. I’m still looking for a lot of these.”
She said she will continue adding to her collection, but she will focus on completing the special sets she already owns.
Cozad said she cherishes her bells for several reasons, including the sound they produce.
“I just love to ring them,” she said. “It’s kind of like a heavenly sound to me."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.