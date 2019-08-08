The McSwain Theatre presents 'Star Wars' special screenings

The McSwain Theatre is hosting special screening events of “Star Wars: Episode V, The Empire Strikes Back on Friday and “Star Wars: Episode VI Return of the Jedi” Aug. 16. Doors open at 6 p.m. each evening, and the films will play at 7 p.m. These fun, one-day events will feature these two films from the original “Star Wars” trilogy, costumed role players and a photo booth.
The McSwain is located at 130 W. Main St., Ada.
Costumed role players will greet guests and pose for pictures, and guests are encouraged to dress in costume and utilize the photo booth.
‘Star Wars, Episode V:
The Empire
Strikes Back’
Three years after the destruction of the Death Star, imperial forces continue to pursue the rebels. After the rebellion’s defeat on the ice planet Hoth, Luke journeys to the planet Dagobah to train with Jedi Master Yoda, who has lived in hiding since the fall of the Republic. In an attempt to convert Luke to the dark side, Darth Vader lures young Skywalker into a trap at Cloud City.
‘Star Wars, Episode VI:
Return of the Jedi’
As an epic battle for the fate of the galaxy approaches, the Empire quickly finishes construction on another Death Star battle station, and the emperor himself soon arrives to personally oversee the operation. Rescuing Han Solo from his captor, Jabba the Hutt, Princess Leia helps organize the rebel attack, and Luke Skywalker prepares for final confrontation with Darth Vader to prove himself a Jedi and perhaps bring out the good within his father’s soul.
To purchase tickets or for more information, contact the McSwain Theatre at 580-332-8108 or visit McSwainTheatre.com.
