The McSwain Theatre presents a Harry Potter movie marathon and experience Feb. 1

The McSwain Theatre will be showing the first three Harry Potter films Feb. 1. A Harry Potter experience will immerse guests in the wizarding world of the beloved films. Iconic characters from the film franchise will be available for photo opportunities.
Doors open at 10 a.m. Guests are welcome to wear costumes. A costume contest will take place prior to each film screening.
Film Schedule:
• 11 a.m. - “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” (2001)
• 3 p.m. - “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” (2002)
• 7 p.m. - “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” (2004)
The Harry Potter experience will be open from 1-7 p.m.
This optional experience includes costumed Harry Potter characters, trivia, photo booth, crafts, treats and prizes. Take home a wand from Ollivander’s, brew a potion at Mr. Mulpepper’s Apothecary and grab some sweets from Honeydukes. Test your Harry Potter trivia knowledge and snag a photo with your favorite hero or villain.
Tickets for the Harry Potter movie marathon and experience are $15, (Ticket includes admission to all three films and experience activities.) Individual film admission tickets are $5 each. Tickets for the Harry Potter experience are $5.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit McSwainTheatre.com or call (580) 332-8108.
