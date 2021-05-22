This week's featured creature, the little blue heron, is like a smaller version of a bird more commonly seen at area ponds and lakes.
However, it is a separate species from the great blue heron, which is often seen stalking the edges of Wintersmith Lake.
The little blue heron is more inconspicuous, and, while somewhat common, isn't commonly seen, partially due to its habitat preference.
According to ornithologists, they are often overlooked in wetland environments because of their dark adult plumage, somewhat secretive and solitary feeding habits, and smaller numbers than other North American herons.
Like all herons, this bird uses its dagger-like bill to either stab or snatch food from the water.
According to the National Audubon Society, because of its dark plumage and lack of long plumes, this species was not a major
target for the plume hunters that decimated the populations of most of the white egrets and herons in the late 1800s. During the 20th century, the little blue heron extended its range northward and increased in population in many areas.
The Cornell Lab of Ornithology reports that a a row of built-in “teeth” along the little blue heron’s middle toe serves as a grooming comb. The bird uses the handy tool to scratch its head, neck and throat.
Appearance
Little blue herons stand about 24 to 28 inches tall, compared to the nearly four-foot height of the great blue heron.
They are slate blue, save for purple-maroon necks and heads. Their bills are two-toned, bluish-gray at the base, with blackish tips.
Immature birds are all white and, to an extent, resemble snowy egrets.
Range
The little blue heron permanently inhabits large areas of South America, western Mexico, many Caribbean islands and the Gulf and Atlantic coasts of the United States.
However, during the breeding season, its range expands greatly and includes the eastern two-thirds of Oklahoma, and much of the Southeastern United States.
Habitat
Marshy areas, shallows portions of lakes, ponds, creeks, wet meadows, flooded and sometimes dry fields and canals.
Food
Little Blue herons eat mainly small fish and crustaceans such as crawdads. They will also eat frogs, tadpoles, grasshoppers, dragonflies and other invertebrates.
Nesting
According to the Cornell Lab, little blue herons nest mostly in shrubs and small trees in standing water or upland sites on islands, including artificial islands created from dredged material.
Females lay three to four eggs, which are incubated for a little over three weeks. Nestling period is about five to six weeks.
(Editor's Note: Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for 40 years. Email him at rnw@usa.com.)
