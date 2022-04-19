The Ada Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual awards banquet Thursday night at Foundation Hall inside the East Central University’s Chickasaw Business and Conference Center.
The event was circus-themed, and featured dinner, introduction of guests, board members, and Chamber Ambassadors, entertainment from magician Jonathan Meyer, presentation of awards and honors, and a “Dessert Dash” silent auction.
The core of the theme was, “The Greatest Chamber on Earth.”
