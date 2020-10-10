Thursday marked the first real opportunity for area high schoolers and their families to participate in state championship games.
In March, the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association suspended state basketball playoffs just as several teams left the Ada area to compete, due to concerns about the emerging novel coronavirus pandemic. Spring sports that followed were also canceled.
By August, schools had patched together various precautions and protocols that allowed them to compete, although several area schools were hit with sporadic infections.
But Thursday, with masks and disinfectants and social distancing efforts, kids and their fans and parents were back in state tournaments.
"It's very odd," Latta softball fan Mallory Reeves said. "We're used to seeing everyone's faces. This is supposed to be a happy event, like all of us are cheering, but today we have to be even louder than normal because we have something covering our faces."
"It's definitely different," Carson Dean said.
"It's kind of hot outside today, so the mask will make us a little bit hotter," Chloe Miller added.
"I just think it's very uncomfortable," Caitlyn Byrd said.
Some of the OSSAA published restrictions included a requirement that everyone except players wear face coverings and attempt to maintain social distancing, although staying apart while gathered to cheer for their teams proved difficult for fans at times. Media such as photographers were prohibited from working from dugouts or on fields, and some were seen standing on stools or steps to get pictures over fences.
