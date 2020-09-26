No creature will be featured this week. Instead, I am writing about several species of plant which I refer to as the devil’s lettuce.
That that term originated about a different species of plant, but for me, ragweed is just pure evil. I despise it. Well, it’s not really me that hates ragweed, it’s my sinuses.
In late summer and into the fall, ragweed plants release pollen into the air, causing about 23 million Americans to have symptoms from an allergy to the pollen, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.
It’s reported that one out of five people react to ragweed pollen. I’m one of the five, apparently, but my allergies are a little less severe than those of some others’, so that’s a plus.
I usually get sinus pressure, sore throat and stuffiness, whereas many people with allergies suffer from those symptoms, as well as watery eyes, runny nose and itchiness.
And if you’ve had some issues with allergies lately, it’s probably ragweed pollen. In the past few weeks, I’ve been checking the pollen count, and each day it’s been either high or very high.
But be aware that mold spores and dust mites can be bad in autumn as well. However, this column is about ragweed and the issues caused by its pollination process.
Ragweed v. Goldenrod
Although goldenrod often gets some blame for allergy issues, it does not cause hay fever. I repeat, goldenrod doesn’t trigger seasonal allergies. The pollen produced by goldenrod is thick and heavy, therefore it is not carried by the wind. It must be spread by insects.
Ragweed pollen, on the other hand, is very light in weight and depends on the wind to spread. And each plant can release up to one billion pollen grains into the air, according to experts.
Help is on the way
It’s funny, when the first frost or freeze of fall occurs, I sometimes hear people say things like, “I hope all you people who hate hot weather are happy!”
And I think to myself, “Yes, yes I am.”
In reality, I like the summer, that’s when nature is at it’s busiest. But that first frost will put an end to the ragweed business, the plants of which will pollinate until then. And the first frost of the Ada area typically occurs around Halloween, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.
But just know that mid-September is peak ragweed season, so, hopefully, the days of “very high” pollen counts are over until spring.
Hopefully.
I can tell you that the ragweed pollen count will be high or medium-high for at least the next week, according to forecasts.
You can check pollen counts at the Oklahoma Allergy and Asthma Clinic, (https://oklahomaallergy.com/), or check at weather.com (https://weather.com/), or pollen.com (https://www.pollen.com/).
I can also tell you that Thursday, I checked pollen.com and saw that 47% of the country was in the low-medium range. But not us, oh no. A large swath of Central Oklahoma was in the high range.
The culprits
Ragweed is in the family ambrosia. Yes, as in Greek Mythology where ambrosia was considered the food or drink of the Olympian gods, and it was thought to bring long life and immortality to anyone who consumed it. That doesn’t sound right at all to me. Ragweed is the devil’s lettuce, I tell you!
There are about seven different species of ragweed in Oklahoma. The three most common are giant ragweed (Ambrosia trifida), common ragweed (Ambrosia artemisifolia), and western ragweed (Ambrosia psilostachya).
I would venture a guess that while common ragweed is very common indeed, people have probably seen giant ragweed the most. Giant ragweed -- also known as great ragweed and tall ragweed -- in certain situations can grow up to 20 feet in height. However, most plants are in the six to eight feet range.
They have palmate leaves, which means their shape resembles that of the palm of a hand and its fingers (see photo). However, the leaves near the tops of the plant are elliptical.
They have long, thin flower spikes (see photo) which are similar in appearance to the other two common ragweed species.
Common ragweed is less noticeable and is more shrubby, growing to about two-and-a-half feet tall. It is worst for seasonal allergy sufferers around mid- to late-August.
Common ragweed has leaves which are more dissected than those of western ragweed, and its stems are more reddish in color.
Western ragweed grows up to six feet in height, but most plants are shorter, below three feet. It is a perennial whereas the previous two species are annuals.
Range
Everywhere in Oklahoma and the United states.
Habitat where it grows
Everywhere. Well, sort of. Ragweed tends to be more prevalent where soil has been disturbed by human activity. Go figure. It follows us!
Western ragweed typically grows on disturbed sites, dry rangelands and hillsides.
According to the AAFA, common ragweed and giant ragweed usually grows along roadsides, riverbanks, in vacant lots and fields near streams of water, and where farming or chemicals upset the soil -- such as salting roads in the winter.
Symptoms of ragweed allergy
According to Michigan Medicine, at the University of Michigan, symptoms of seasonal allergies include:
Itchy, watery eyes.
Sneezing.
Runny, stuffy, or itchy nose.
Temporary loss of smell.
Headache and fatigue.
Dark circles under the eyes (”allergic shiners”).
Drainage from the nose down the back of the throat (postnasal drip).
Sore throat or coughing.
Snoring.
Odds and ends
According to experts ...
- Dry washed laundry in a dryer, not outside during the pollen season, as the laundry will pick up ragweed pollen.
- Avoid peak ragweed hours, which are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Limit the time spent outside between those hours as counts are lower in the early morning and late afternoon.
- Ragweed pollen is worst on hot, dry and windy days. There is much, much less pollen in the air during and after rain.
- To rid property of ragweed, experts suggest pulling the plants before they begin to flower. Ragweed plants are easily pulled from the soil, experts say.
- Pets that enter a home after being outside can bring ragweed pollen in with them.
- Dogs can suffer from ragweed allergies as well.
- Ragweed is worst when nights are cool and days are warm and dry.
Hodgepodge
I received a call from an Ada News reader recently about hummingbird feeders and when to take them down. My advice is to leave them up until no hummingbirds are seen visiting for about a week or so. The nectar should still be changed every few days, however.
I usually leave mine up for a week or two as birds from up north may stop by on the way south. I can’t recall if it was last year or the year before, but we had hummers in the Ada area until almost November, which is fairly late.
I can’t be certain, but I believe some people leave them out all year. I recall a time when an Arkansas resident photographed a rufous
hummingbird (a rarity in that state) visiting one of her feeders during January. It seems logical she must keep her feeders up all year, but I don’t know for sure.
(Editor’s Note: Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.)
