The Clinic's Brenda Ware honored

Brenda Ware was honored for 20 years of service by the Board of Directors during its monthly meeting in Konawa on Monday night.
Ware started in the lab in 2002, eventually ascending to The Clinic’s top position. Under her leadership, The Clinic has experienced unprecedented growth.
The Clinic currently employs more than 220 people, including 40 medical providers, and serves a growing patient population of more than 15,000 in the communities of Ada, Konawa, and Stratford.
The Clinic has plans to expand into Seminole later this year. Pictured with Ware is Board President Marie Prewett.
