The Clinic welcomes Netherton to its Board of Directors

The Clinic is pleased to announce the addition of lifelong local resident John Netherton to its Board of Directors. Netherton’s membership was recently approved by the other nine sitting directors on the board.
“We are excited to bring John onboard as a director,” said Brenda Ware, CEO of The Clinic. “John, like the majority of our directors, is a patient of The Clinic and he is a well-known, well-respected person in Ada. His vision and knowledge of the communities The Clinic serves will prove valuable as we continue to expand services to our growing patient population.”
Netherton and his wife of 29 years, Lauren, are fixtures in the Ada community. Netherton is a Regional Business Development Officer for Boyett Petroleum and Lauren teaches math at Willard Grade Center. They have three daughters (Jaley, Carley, and Cadey), two sons (Xander and Elijah), and a grandson (Canyon). All of his family lives in the community.
“I was born and raised here,” Netherton said. “I’ve been here my entire life other than the three years my father was moved to McAlester as an Area Agronomist. I came right back to the same house and have never left. We have lots of close and extended family here and this is where Lauren and I chose to raise our family.”
Netherton joins the Board of Directors during a period of expansion, with Seminole becoming the fourth community in The Clinic’s service area. The Clinic also serves the communities of Ada, Konawa, and Stratford.
“I have observed The Clinic since the early days and watched as it has become vitally important for health care in this area of the state,” he said. “From a mission standpoint, I love how The Clinic provides services to all patients – no matter their income or station in life.”
The Clinic was established in Konawa in 1968. The Board of Directors meets once a month to discuss business and plan for the future. The board’s primary purpose is to help develop and guide The Clinic’s long-range vision and to ensure that plans are carried out successfully.
Netherton said he appreciates the differences he has seen The Clinic make in the communities it serves and is ready to participate in its mission moving forward. He also recognizes the impact its absence would have on rural health care in this area.
“If comprehensive and affordable health care is inaccessible, there will be far too many people likely to be relegated to a life of unrealized potential and poor health, which will not only burden them and their children, but society as a whole,” he said. “I think The Clinic is the future of rural health care. I see it continuing to grow and becoming the one-stop shop for all healthcare needs, with arms open to all patients.”
