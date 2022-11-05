A team of providers from The Clinic visited Stratford Head Start today to perform medical and dental screenings of the students. Dr. Josh Priddle handled the medical screenings, while Dr. Stephanie Meeks performed the dental screenings. The children enjoyed their time with the doctors and nurses, and one youngster even turned the tables by taking the temperature of Samantha Worcester, LPN for The Clinic. 

