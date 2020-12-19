The Clinic offers support for active lifestyle

The Clinic welcomes Josh Priddle, DO, CAQSM (Certificate of Added Qualifications in Sports Medicine). Priddle is the new sports medicine doctor and will be seeing patients at The Clinic’s Colony B location in Ada, 905-B Colony Drive.
“I am here to serve patients who are physically active. That might be someone who suffered an injury that may not be getting better and wants to consider other avenues before surgery,” said Priddle. “Or, a patient who wants to boost their exercising. They don’t have to be an athlete, just someone who wants to improve on their overall health.”
Priddle received his medical degree from Oklahoma State University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine then spent a year with the Tiger athletic program at Auburn University during his Sports Medicine Fellowship.
Priddle provides comprehensive nonsurgical musculoskeletal care, including management of acute and chronic injuries. His focus is on an active lifestyle and considers food and exercise to be therapeutic if used in the appropriate way. “Physical activity has been shown to not just improve overall health but can aid in the betterment of chronic diseases like high blood pressure or diabetes,” added Priddle.
Priddle is taking new patients immediately. Other services include concussion care, Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment, fracture management, weight loss management and nutritional consultation.
“If you are an athlete on a professional, amateur or student level, or just interested in staying active, you can benefit from my services, said Priddle. “I can help you.”
The Clinic is a primary care, family medical practice providing comprehensive healthcare services in Ada, Konawa and Stratford. The emphasis is patient centered, affordable and accessible healthcare.
The Clinic is a Federally Qualified Health Center, meeting stringent sets of requirements, including care services on a sliding fee scale based on ability to pay. Governed by a board of directors which includes patient directors, The Clinic remains thoroughly invested in the needs of patients and its service area.
For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr Josh Priddle, call The Clinic at 580-436-5111 or visit www.cofmc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.