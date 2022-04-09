Near 100 people turned out for groundbreaking ceremonies at The Clinic at Central Oklahoma Family Medical Center Friday. The event marked the start of the first phase of a new healthcare facility on a 30-acre campus just south of Mercy Hospital on Monte Vista Drive in Ada.
The Clinic plans for the project’s first phase to house their new pharmacy as well as a diagnostics center.
The firm expects to start an expansion project later this year into Seminole. The Clinic also serves Konawa and Stratford.
DBG Construction of Oklahoma City was named to build the first phase of the facility, a single-story structure of 7,100 square feet, according to a press statement from The Clinic. They anticipate the first phase of the project will be completed within a year.
The ceremony coincided with the annual National Public Health Week, which is April 4-10 this year.
