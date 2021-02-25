The Clinic held a COVID-19 vaccination event Wednesday at Pontotoc Technology Center.
A steady stream of eligible recipients, which included teachers, first responders, medical personnel, and Oklahomans 65 and older filed into the front lobby of PTC to receive doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine.
Coronavirus is pathogen responsible for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic crisis which has killed more than half a million Americans and nearly 2.6 million people globally since the start of the crisis at the end of 2019.
In addition to Moderna, a vaccine from Pfizer has been widely distributed in the United States, and it was recently announced that a vaccine from Johnson and Johnson appeared to be safe and effective, paving the way for distribution.
PTC and The Clinic delivered approximately 300 doses of the vaccine Wednesday.
