The Clinic donates AED

Pictured Thursday are Christie Jennings, Athletic Director; Gillian Pickle, School Nurse; Mike Anderson, Superintendent; Brenda Ware, CEO of The Clinic; and Allyn Long, Pediatric Nurse Practitioner at The Kids Clinic and Ada High School graduate.

 Anne Nicole Flinn | The Clinic
The Clinic presented an Automated External Defibrillator to Ada City Schools on Thursday, March 23, that will travel with the school's athletic teams.
 
An AED is a life-saving device used to help those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.
 
The Clinic loves to support the safety, health, and well-being of the communities it serves! 
 

