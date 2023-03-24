The Clinic donates "traveling" AED to Ada athletics
- Anne Nicole Flinn | The Clinic
-
-
The Clinic presented an Automated External Defibrillator to Ada City Schools on Thursday, March 23, that will travel with the school's athletic teams.
An AED is a life-saving device used to help those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.
The Clinic loves to support the safety, health, and well-being of the communities it serves!
