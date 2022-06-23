The Clinic donates to Sunrise Rotary Club

The Clinic donated $4,500 to Ada Sunrise Rotary Club’s annual Fireball Classic, popular with runners for more than 50 years. All proceeds from the Fourth of July event benefit Back to School Basics, a program that supplies backpacks and school supplies to children in Pontotoc County.
Pictured, from left, are Dr. Christine Pappas and Dr. Shirley Mixon, of Sunrise Rotary; Dr. Melissa Adams, podiatrist, and Dr. Josh Priddle, sports medicine, providers for The Clinic; Brenda Ware, CEO of The Clinic; and Charlie Vest, Executive Vice President of The Clinic.
