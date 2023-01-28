The Clinic donates defibrillator

Pictured, from left, are Anne Nicole Flinn, The Clinic’s Chief Development Officer; Brenda Ware, CEO of The Clinic; Shawna Lancaster, Latta Elementary Principal; and April Sanders, Latta School Nurse. 

The Clinic presented an automated external defibrillator to Latta Elementary School Thursday. A

n AED is a life-saving device used to help those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you