The Clinic donates defibrillator Mark Bratcher | The Clinic @ Central Oklahoma Family Medical Center Jan 28, 2023 1 hr ago Pictured, from left, are Anne Nicole Flinn, The Clinic's Chief Development Officer; Brenda Ware, CEO of The Clinic; Shawna Lancaster, Latta Elementary Principal; and April Sanders, Latta School Nurse. The Clinic presented an automated external defibrillator to Latta Elementary School Thursday. A n AED is a life-saving device used to help those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.
