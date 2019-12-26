The Child, aka 'Baby Yoda', pays Ada a visit

If you haven’t seen or heard about Baby Yoda, you must be living under a sand dune on Tatooine. He’s a character from the new Disney/Star Wars series, “The Mandalorian.” The adorable little green guy has gone viral since his introduction in the show. For the Star Wars purists out there, we should acknowledge that no one really knows his name. “Star Wars” creator George Lucas has never identified Yoda’s species, so everyone just calls the little guy “Baby Yoda.” In fact, Disney and Lucasfilm simply refer to the character as The Child.This particular rendition of The Child is the work of Chickasaw Nation Director of Fine Arts Brent Greenwood. Greenwood said he was itching to fill the blank space on the old newspaper building’s wall, and Saturday morning seemed as good a time as any to get to it. Ada’s reaction was immediate and overwhelming — the infinitely huggable little fellow went viral on social media, and folks began stopping by for selfies. Greenwood said that’s what he loves about art — its engaging and inclusive nature. Feel free to stop by 10th and Broadway and snap your own selfie with The Child. Just don’t get too close. We understand The Mandalorian can be a bit overprotective.