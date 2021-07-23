The Chickasaw Cultural Center will reopen to guests July 24, 2021. Hours of operation have changed to Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
The cultural center will be closed Sundays and Mondays.
Individual admission to the Chikasha Poya Exhibit Center is at no charge for Chickasaw citizens. For other First American citizens, it is $6. Non-First American adult admission is $7, while students, seniors and military are admitted for $6. Children 12 and under are admitted at no charge.
The Aaimpa’ Café and Anoli’ Theater will be closed for renovations. Stomp dance demonstrations will continue daily at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
COVID-19 Information
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend masks for unvaccinated individuals ages 2 and up. All unvaccinated patrons are encouraged to wear a mask while inside buildings. Masks must cover both the nose and mouth. A full list of all COVID-19 guidelines are available online at ChickasawCulturalCenter.com
About the Chickasaw Cultural Center
The Chickasaw Cultural Center offers a world of opportunity to learn and connect with Chickasaw history and culture. The story of the Chickasaw people unfolds through powerful performances, reenactments, demonstrations, collections and exhibits at one of the largest and most extensive tribal cultural centers in the United States.
The 184-acre campus blends architecture, gardens, history, language and culture to share the story of the Chickasaw people. The Chickasaw Cultural Center captures the essence of the Chickasaw culture, while revitalizing and sharing it with others.
“Through beautiful scenery, natural architecture and interactive exhibits, the Chickasaw Cultural Center tells a story of the individuals and families who have struggled, fought and thrived across generations to make Chickasaw the united and unconquerable people we are today,” said Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby.
At the Chickasaw Cultural Center, many historic archives and collections serve to preserve and protect Chickasaw history. Sharing unique Chickasaw culture and rich history with the world, the Chickasaw Cultural Center provides educational opportunities to everyone.
