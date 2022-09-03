The Byng aerials had a wonderful performance at the County Fair this year. People couldn’t take their eyes off of them! Each gymnast has worked hard to perfect their individual talent and we couldn’t be more proud of them.
The whole team is continually working on their new routines for the State fair, which is coming soon. If you have any questions you may contact our coach Shanna Shaw-McNutt at Byng Schools.
Join us at the Oklahoma State fair on Sept 23 at 11 p.m. at the bandshell. It is going to be a whole lot of fun! You won’t want to miss it!
