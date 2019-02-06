The Artesian Hotel, Chickasaw Retreat and Conference Center offer Valentine's Day getaways

SULPHUR — The Artesian Hotel, Casino and Spa and the Chickasaw Retreat and Conference Center are each offering couples an unforgettable romantic getaway for Valentine’s Day weekend.
“Valentine’s Day is one of our favorite holidays at The Artesian,” said Justin Williams, Artesian area general manager. “All of our amenities—the Sole’renity spa, luxurious rooms, fine dining at The Springs—all come together to create the perfect weekend for a couple seeking romance.
“This year, we’re also excited that The Artesian’s sister property, the Chickasaw Retreat and Conference Center, will also be offering Valentine’s Day packages for couples who would like an even more secluded getaway,” Williams added.
At The Artesian, a Valentine’s Day celebration on Feb. 15 and 16 will feature live jazz music in The Fountain Club from 7 to 10 p.m. Clarinetist and vocalist Claire Piersol will perform on Feb. 15, and saxophonist Vearl Tolbert will play on Feb. 16. Admission is free and open to guests 21 years of age and older.
The menu in The Springs on Feb. 14, 15 and 16 will feature shrimp and crab bisque, beef tenderloin chateaubriand with bordelaise sauce, asparagus and garlic mashed potatoes. The dessert will be cheesecake drizzled with raspberry sauce and served with chocolate-covered strawberries. The cost for the dinner is $100 per couple.
Guests staying at The Artesian on Feb. 15 or 16 will also receive a gift basket with their hotel reservation that will include Bedré chocolate, wine and wine glasses. A romance package that includes wine, wine glasses, Bedré chocolate and a dozen chocolate-covered strawberries will be available throughout the month of February.
At the Chickasaw Retreat and Conference Center, guests staying on Feb. 15 will be treated to music from Red Dirt duo Jake Flint and Jake Dement from 8 p.m. to midnight and in-room baskets will include two champagne flutes, champagne and Bedré chocolate.
Dinner at the Chickasaw Retreat and Conference Center that evening will be catered by Michael and Christina Baker, owners of Fat Bully’s – a local favorite in Sulphur. The menu will include prime rib or chicken marsala; green beans; baked potato or rice pilaf; and potato soup or salad. Dessert will be a five-layer chocolate cake with a strawberry garnish.
A full breakfast will also be served on the morning of Feb. 16.
Dinner and breakfast at the Chickasaw Retreat and Conference Center are included with room reservations or can be purchased separately. Dinner is $25 per person, and the breakfast is $10 per person.
“We know that life is busy and it’s hard to make time to get away with our loved ones. That makes it all the more important to make those moments as special as they can be,” Williams said. “The staff at both of our properties are looking forward to offering couples a Valentine’s Day weekend that they’ll always remember.”
For more information about Valentine’s Day events or to book a room at The Artesian Hotel, visit artesianhotel.com or call 855-455-5255.
For information about the Valentine’s Day special or to book a room at the Chickasaw Retreat and Conference Center, visit chickasawretreat.com or call 855-899-8260.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.