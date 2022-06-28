Art lovers crowded the streets of downtown Sulphur Saturday for the 9th Annual Artesian Arts Festival. It marked the return of the event in-person since 2019, as the 2020 and 2021 Festivals were held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Saturday’s arts celebration was the first time the exhibits were exclusively by Chickasaw artists.
Tyra Shackleford was awarded Best of Show for her piece “Twin Turkey.”
“It’s all handwoven with a soysilk yarn,” Shackleford said. “The imagery is pulled from an ancient shell carving from the Mississippian time period.
“It is wonderful to be back ‘in-person’,” Shackleford added about the festival. “It’s like a family reunion.”
“It’s been a fabulous experience to be with fellow artists,” Mary Ruth Barnes said. “Having that opportunity to be with them has been a plus. I also like working with the public and talking to them about artwork. So that gives me an opportunity to tell them why I paint and what I do with my paintings. They’re all telling stories about my Chickasaw ancestors, so it’s been a delight.”
Barnes said she likes that the artists were Chickasaw-only this year.
“It features what we do as a tribe,” she said. “To see the artists gathered together is important to me. I’m very excited about being here this time.”
