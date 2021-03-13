The computer is a permanent fixture in most homes and businesses. It’s your window to a larger world, or, it can be a box that confines you. Understanding how to operate a computer correctly and efficiently can give you access to all of the information from the ends of the earth and beyond. It can open doors for you in both your work and social life.
The library currently provides easy and free access to computers and high-speed internet. You can search the internet, check your bank account, trace your genealogy, create a resume, download e-books, file your taxes, and much more.
Starting in April, we will be offering free one-on-one training to help people of all ages develop confidence in their computer skills and grow more comfortable in today’s digital world.
We can teach you basic computer skills, how to create your own website, work remotely, or how to take advantage of social media.
If you’re looking to get ahead at work or school, interested in learning something new, or to brush-up on your existing skills, we can tailor a class to meet your needs. You can bring your own device and have our “experts” set up your tablet or laptop with free online programs that will meet your personal needs.
Call (580) 436-8125, EXT 3, to set up an interview to assess your skill level and goals. We are happy to work around your busy schedule.
