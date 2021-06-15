The Oklahoma Press Association held its annual convention at The Sheraton Hotel in downtown Oklahoma City Friday and Saturday. The Ada News, which is an OPA member, collected 19 awards in the Association’s Division 3 for daily newspapers or less than 3000 circulation.
“I’m really proud of our staff,” Managing Editor Mike Arie said. “We brought home more awards than we ever have from this contest.”
The Ada News collectively won first place in layout and design, photography and sports coverage; second place in community leadership; and third place in news content, advertising, sales promotion and digital media.
The OPA awarded points in each of these categories to determine the annual Sequoyah Award winner and The Ada News finished third in Division 3 just behind the Tahlequah Daily Press and McAlester News-Capital in a tight race.
“To say the race was tight is an understatement” Arie said. “If we would have placed in one more category, we would have tied for the first place for the coveted award.”
In individual categories, Sports Editor Jeff Cali was awarded first place for news story and column writing.
“To be a part of three first place awards is incredible. It’s a tremendous honor,” Cali said. “I’ve been doing this long enough to know how hard it is to get one of those trophies. There are many talented journalist in this state. And for The Ada News to compete for the coveted Sequoyah Award is awesome. I’m glad to be part of such a great team.”
Photographer Richard R. Barron won first place in feature photograph, second place and third place for news photograph, and second place and third place for sports photograph.
Page designer Samantha Spears won second place for front page design.
Spears, Advertising Executive LeaAnn Wells and General Manager Maurisa Nelson won second place in the large ad space category, and third place in the small ad space category.
Guest columnist Cindy Byrd won second place in column writing.
Stillwater News-Press Investigative Reporter Ashlynd Elizabeth Huffman was awarded the prestigious Oklahoma Newspaper Foundation’s Ray Lokey Memorial Award for Excellence in Reporting. Huffman was an intern at The Ada News in the summer of 2019, and graduated from East Central University in December 2019.
