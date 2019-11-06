The Ada News to relocate to Main Street

For 115 years, The Ada News, in all its iterations, has chronicled the history of greater Ada, most of it from our newsroom at Broadway and 10th, just off of Main Street. That’s about to change.
At 9 a.m. Thursday, The Ada News will open for business in our new location at 530 E. Main St., becoming the newest member of Ada’s Main Street community of shops, restaurants and businesses. We are excited to be moving closer to events like AdaFest, East Central University’s Homecoming Parade and the Pat Taylor Memorial Parade of Lights.
“Being closer to the heart of Ada, near Main and Mississippi, gives The Ada News better visibility and accessibility to our community,” General Manager Maurisa Nelson said. “I’m excited to give our team a new place to call home that’s more suitable to our staff size and needs.”
The newspaper’s office at Broadway and 10th will close for business today for relocation, and reopen at 9 a.m. at the new location at Main and Turner. Business hours will not change after the move. The newspaper’s business office will remain open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Contact Carl Lewis at 580-310-7520, or by email at clewis@theadanews.com.
