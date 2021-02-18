Ann Marie Zimmerman spent 35 years in the newspaper business including 19 years with The Ada News in the advertising department. Zimmerman, 74, passed away February 11 at her home in Ada.
“Ann joined The Ada News in 2001, she had a lengthy background of newspaper experience,” Maurisa Nelson, General Manager of The Ada News said. “She worked with many businesses in Ada on all their marketing needs in a world of ever changing possibilities.”
“She would tell us stories about the good old days of a paste up room and we would school her on digital presentations. It was never a dull moment at The Ada News office with Ann around; the stories she told would have you laughing to no end.
“I personally had the honor of working with Ann for 16 years, throughout that time she not only was a coworker and friend but became family. The Ada News staff asks for prayers for the Zimmerman family. Ann Zimmerman will always be a part of the legacy here at The Ada News.”
Ann was born April 24, 1946 in Faribault, MN to Victor and Doris Wicksell Hinderacker. She graduated from Kenyon High School in Kenyon, MN in 1964.
She married Daniel Zimmerman August 18, 1984 in Owatonna, MN. Ann ended a 35 year career in newspaper sales advertising at The Ada News in Ada, OK.
“Ann was an absolute delight to work with, always quick with a keen insight into whatever issue was at hand,” former publisher Lone’ Beasley said. “She was funny, bright and could always be counted on to be at work, professionally taking care of her advertising clients no matter how inclement the weather.
“In a word, she was a true newspaper person. I always counted myself fortunate to have her as an employee, and more than that, as my friend.”
She had a great love for many friends and family and was very fond of Norwegian jokes. She loved going on cruises and was very well traveled.
“For the past 15 years I have spent eight hours a day, within five feet of this gem,” LeaAnn Wells, of The Ada News said. “I honestly do not have the words to express how much I will miss our daily talks, laughing, joking, squabbling, and most of all, our deep and true friendship. I am eternally grateful for the years of friendship that Annie Frannie and I have shared.
“I am blessed with those last smiles and the words, "Thank You", while I fluffed her spiky hair. (2/8/21) We all loved it when we could get her to cut her hair really short so that it would be spiky on top. With her spunky personality she could really pull that style off! (But then she would be ticked because the sides were kinky.)
“Every day, in her Minnesota accent, she asked, "How's your mom?", well Annie, she is doing great today (2/16/21), as for me... I am heartbroken. Until we meet again, rest in peace my dear friend, Ufdah!”
She is survived by her husband, Daniel Zimmerman, of the home; her son, Troy Wobschall and wife Donna of Decatur, AR; one daughter, Jodi Mason and husband Jim, Gladstone, MO; two step-daughters, Michelle Westerhoff and husband Jacob of Channhon, IL and Elizabeth Hayson of Owatonna, MN; one brother, Mark Hinderacker, Farmington, MN; two sisters, Bonnie Archer and husband Howard, Wabasha, MN and Bette Wilhelmi and husband Steve, Duluth, MN; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandson; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her sister-in-law, Faye Hinderacker; and one granddaughter, Margaret Pfrommer.
“Ann was a wonderful and wise woman,” Ashley Williams of The Ada News said. “She always had life advises or a good joke to share. I enjoyed getting to know her and the love she showed to my girls. Her and I were always the first to the office and we would enjoy our morning coffee and have a nice chat first thing in the morning.”
A Memorial service for Ann will be held at a later date.
“When I think about sweet Ann Zimmerman, I think about golf,” Jeff Cali, of The Ada News said. “More specifically, I think about Ann and I talking about Tiger Woods. Ann and I have followed Tiger and his career long enough to have had visits at the take end of his greatness, then his “missteps” and then his returns.
“I know there were rarely any Sundays Ann wasn’t glued to her TV during a professional golf season that included Tiger and his adventures.
"I sure will miss those Monday morning talks. I’ll miss her great smile. Her hugs. And that sweet sass. The Ada News family has lost one of the great ones.”
