Ada shortstop Amaya Frizell has a rough collision with a Tulsa Will Rogers base runner as teammates Kinsley Goza and Keila Saldago watch from behind during a District 5A-4 softball matchup Aug. 13 night at the Ada High Softball Complex.
The Ada News photographer wins monthly photo contest
From Staff Reports
Richard R. Barron, chief photographer for The Ada News, was recently awarded Oklahoma Press Association/OG&E Photo of the Month for August 2019. The Ada Lady Cougars softball image was published Aug. 15.
