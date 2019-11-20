Winning image

Ada shortstop Amaya Frizell has a rough collision with a Tulsa Will Rogers base runner as teammates Kinsley Goza and Keila Saldago watch from behind during a District 5A-4 softball matchup Aug. 13 night at the Ada High Softball Complex.

 Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

Richard R. Barron, chief photographer for The Ada News, was recently awarded Oklahoma Press Association/OG&E Photo of the Month for August 2019. The Ada Lady Cougars softball image was published Aug. 15.

