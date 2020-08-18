It is that time again, The Ada News wants to reach out to you; our readers, and compile the “Best of the Best” list for 2020. The contest voting period will begin Thursday, August 2o and go until Wednesda, September 2, 2020 at midnight.
This promotion is a fun way to recognize our locals great work. The categories range from shopping to services to people. You will see categories of Ada’s favorite teacher, best catfish, best hairstylist, best looking business, best boss, best attorney, just to name a few. Each winner will be contacted mid-September with a certificate of recognition, vinyl banner to place in store/ lawn frontage identifying the prestigious honor and bragging rights for one full year. The Ada News will publish all the winners in a special publication scheduled to be released late September.
This year we feature two different ways to vote: one, inside Thursday’s edition you will find a full page ballot to fill in the names of businesses, people and places that rank as your top favorite in Ada. Please fill out the ballot entirely and return to The Ada News office at 530 E Main, Ada; or, two, go to theadanews.com and click on the Readers Choice logo and follow the easy steps to complete your voting. Being that the contest has an online portal this makes it easy for businesses and friends to share the contest via social media.
LeaAnn Wells, Ada News’ promotion coordinator, says “This promotion gets the community all fired up. The Businesses like the good competition and it’s a great way to get involved and show support. I encourage every reader to vote at least once but every day is better.”
Remember to have all votes in by deadline of September 2. Let the games begin!
