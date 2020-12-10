The Ada News and Rocky Ridge sponsor BBQ dinner, prize

The Ada News recently partnered with Rocky Ridge Power Sports sponsored Ada’s inaugural Lady Cougar Barbeque Dinner.
The Lady Cougars set a goal of 350 tickets to sell – tickets included two brisket sandwich dinners and a chance to win 10 prizes ranging from $50+ and grand prize of a 42 inch zero degree mower provided by Ada News and Rocky Ridge Power Sports.
The dinner was held Sunday November 29th at Pigskins Barbeque as a drive-thru only pickup. The event was a success with tickets being sold out.
Pictured are Maurisa Nelson, General Manager of The Ada News; Christie Jennings, Ada Lady Cougar head coach; Michelle Shannon, grand prize winner; Levi Garrett, Rocky Ridge owner; and LeaAnn Wells, The Ada News marketing specialist.
