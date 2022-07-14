The Stratford Peach Festival, an event so many people look forward to all year, starts today at 5:30 p.m. with the annual downtown Rodeo Parade. The rodeo is tonight, Friday, and Saturday at 8 p.m.
The peaches and the fun come out Saturday starting at 5:30 a.m. with registration for the 5k race at the school, which starts at 6:30 a.m.
At 7 a.m. at the south end of Stratford City Park, there is a free pancake breakfast.
Saturday events continue with car show registration from 8 to 10 a.m. at the south end near of the park the west side of the lake.
Opening ceremonies on the pavilion begin at 9 a.m., followed by local performers throughout the day, vendors on the midway, bounce houses, pony rides, and mechanical bull rides. Also at 9 a.m, cornhole tournament registration begins near the pavilion. Cornhole play begins at 9:30 a.m.
Other events include a 10 a.m. turtle race on the pavilion, a noon peach royalty contest, and announcement of the car show winners at 1 p.m.
Peaches will be for sale through the entire event, which officially ends at 3 p.m.
Stratford City Park is located approximately at 701 Pine St.
