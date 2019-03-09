Authorities were forced to transition from rescue to recovery in their efforts to extract the driver of an overturned Halliburton semi Friday afternoon.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports indicate Robert D. Elkins, 61, of Granbury, Texas, was driving the 2019 Kenworth semi northbound on state Highway 1 about five miles southwest of Ada around 1:27 p.m. Friday when the truck left the roadway to the right, overcorrected and rolled an unknown number of times.
Records indicate Elkins was pinned approximately 30 minutes while first responders worked to free him from the wreckage. Elkins' condition and the cause of the accident remain under investigation. Elkins was wearing his seatbelt.
OHP Troopers were assisted by the Ada Fire Department, Pontotoc County Sheriff's Office and Mercy EMS.
