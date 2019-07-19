Tenth annual Ken Lance Rodeo begins tonight

The 10th annual Ken Lance Memorial Rodeo, Ada’s only pro rodeo, will take place at 7 p.m. today and Saturday at the Ken Lance Arena. The arena is located 7 1/2 miles south of Ada on state Highway 3 at Union Valley.
General admission is $10, and special boxes are available for $20. Kids 12 and under are admitted for free.
Tickets are available at 3CrossesCamp.com. People may also buy tickets by calling 1-800-557-8815 or obtain them at the gate.
Kids can sign up for mutton busting at 6 p.m., and people are invited to ride in the grand entry.
Legendary cowboy Larry Mahan will be at the rodeo tonight, as he is being inducted into the Ken Lance Hall of Fame.
Mahan is an eight-time world champion cowboy with six all-around world championships and two bull-riding world championships. He remains the all-time leading NFR qualifier (26 times) in the rough stock events and was the first person to qualify for the NFR in all three rough stock events: bulls, saddle broncs and bareback.
Ada’s Main Street will be the site of an old-fashioned Western Heritage parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, with several horses and more.
Fifty-five years ago, Ruth and Ken Lance built their world-famous arena at Union Valley. Ruth is 81 now, but she is still putting on the rodeo as a board member of the nonprofit that produces it. Ruth Lance Wester, Lane Frost, Jim Shoulders, Larry Mahan and and Glen Taylor are being honored as inductees into the Ken Lance Hall of Fame.
