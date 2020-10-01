Ten Troop 4 scouts receive Eagle Award

Ten members of Ada’s Troop 4 Boy Scouts were awarded their Eagle Scout rank Sunday, September 20 at the First Presbyterian Church.
The Eagle rank is the highest youth rank for Boy Scouts and is the culmination of earning at least 21 merit badges, participating in a minimum of 20 days and nights of camping. They must complete a service project in which the scout must plan and direct the work of a team of helpers as they perform a service, produce a material addition such as furniture or landscaped areas, or make improvements to a facility for a non-profit agency or community entity.
Matthew Anderson is the son of and John and Kiah Anderson. For his Eagle service project, he recruited family members and fellow scouts to assist him in constructing equipment to help students with physical disabilities improve their mobility.
Matthew is an 8th grader at Ada Junior High School. He served Troop 4 as Patrol Leader, Troop Quartermaster, and Assistant Senior Patrol Leader. He attended summer camp at Camp Simpson two years and participated in Historic Trail hikes at Pea Ridge, Honey Springs, and Vicksburg Civil War Battlefields. He is a member of Order of the Arrow.
Josh Cain, the son of Robert and Lori Hull, attends Vanoss High School. His Eagle service project was organizing a group of volunteers to clean the carpets of the Westminster Center, First Presbyterian Church. He earned 31 merit badges and qualified for a Bronze Palm in addition to his Eagle rank.
Josh served Troop 4 as Troop Guide and Troop Quartermaster. He attended winter camp two years and summer camp three years at Camp Simpson and is a member of Order of the Arrow.
Landon Cox is the son of John and Jennifer Cox. He is a student at Byng Junior High School. Improvements to the building and grounds of the Family Crisis Center were the result of his Eagle Service project.
Landon served his troop as Troop Guide and Senior Patrol Leader. His camping log includes three Historic Trail hikes to Pea Ridge, Honey Springs, and Vicksburg Civil War Battlefields, and two summer camp sessions at Camp Simpson. He was elected to membership in Order of the Arrow in 2019.
J.B. Coyle is the son of Suzanne Coyle and the late Brad Coyle and is an 8th grade student at Ada Junior High School. His Eagle service project was a gift of 200 masks to the faculty and students of Willard Elementary School.
J.B. earned 27 merit badges and qualified for a Bronze Palm in addition to his Eagle rank. He was Assistant Patrol Leader and Instructor with Troop 4 and was elected to Order of the Arrow. He hiked on Historic Trails hikes at Pea Ridge and Vicksburg Battlefields and attended two winter camp and two summer camp sessions at Camp Simpson.
Seth Flinn’s parents are Jason and Anne Nicole Flinn. Seth is an 8th grader at Ada Junior High School. He has served as Assistant Patrol Leader and Troop Scribe with Troop 4 and was elected a member of Order of the Arrow.
Seth’s Eagle service project involved recruiting fellow scouts, family members, and friends to assisting him in collecting cards and pictures with words of encouragement. The cards were given to residents at three local nursing homes at the beginning of the Coronovirus pandemic. His camping log includes two Historic Trail hikes at Pea Ridge and Vicksburg Civil War Battlefields, two winter camp and two summer camp sessions at Camp Simpson.
Will Johnson is the son of Erik and Sarah Jane Johnson. He attends Ada Junior High School. Will’s Eagle service project was the construction of two batting cages at the Ada Kiwanis Baseball Field.
His leadership roles with Troop 4 include Patrol Quartermaster, Assistant Patrol Leader and Troop Guide. Will participated in two Historic Trails Hikes at Pea Ridge and Vicksburg Civil War Battlefields, two winter camp and three summer camp sessions at Camp Simpson. He was elected to membership in Order of the Arrow in 2019.
Brothers Isaac and Jonathan Lynn are the sons of Robert Lynn and Teresa Mazza. Isaac attends Norman High School and Jonathan is a senior at Vanoss High School.
The brothers participated in the Boy Scouts 75th Anniversary Observance of D-Day at Omaha Beach, France in 2019. Additional camping experiences for them include Historic Trails Hikes at Civil War Battlefields and summer and winter camps at Camp Simpson. Jonathan also attended the National Jamboree in West Virginia in 2017 and worked on the staff at Camp Simpson in 2018 and 2020.
Isaac directed the compiling of an inventory of current supplies and planning the order of new items for the Back to Schools Basics project as his Eagle service project.
Jonathan’s project was the construction and installation of a storage receptacle for used flags. The collected flags will be disposed of in an official flag retirement ceremony. Both of the young men are members of Order of the Arrow and have demonstrated leadership in Troop 4 as Senior Patrol Leaders. Jonathan earned 32 merit badges and qualified for the Bronze and Gold Palms in addition to the Eagle rank.
Devon Smith’s parents are Marcus and Crystal Smith. Devon, a 7th grade student at Byng, directed the improvement of an outdoor classroom/gathering center for Byng Junior High School. The team also cleaned and installed new mulch under the bushes in front of the school.
Devon earned 27 merit badges and qualified for a Bronze Palm in addition to his Eagle rank. He served the troop as a Patrol Leader, Quartermaster, and Assistant Senior Patrol Leader and is a member of Order of the Arrow. Devon’s camping log includes Pea Ridge and Vicksburg Historic Trails, one winter and two summer camp sessions at Camp Simpson.
Harrison Townsend is the son of John Paul and Christina Townsend. He is an 8th grader at Vanoss Junior High School. His Eagle service project was the refurbishment of the rock garden in front of the Senior Citizen’s Center in Stratford.
Harrison has served Troop 4 as a Troop Guide , Senior Patrol Leader, and Troop International Representative. He is a Brotherhood member of Order of the Arrow. He earned the World Conservation Award and the Bronze and Gold Palms in addition to the Eagle Rank. Harrison’s camping log totals 34 nights which includes Pea Ridge, Honey Springs, and Vicksburg Historic Trails, Fish Camp, two winter and three summer camp sessions at Camp Simpson.
The Scoutmaster for Troop 4 is J. Angus McFarlane. Assisting in the awards ceremony were Assistant Scoutmasters David Crisp and Billy Huffman, Troop 4 Eagle Scouts Eric Pulliam, David Anderson, David Johnson, Caleb Crook, and Troop 13 Scout John David Muse. Former Troop 4 Eagle Scout John Netherton was vocalist.
Two of the scouts in this group are “second generation” Eagles; their dads received their Eagle rank from Troop 4 several years ago. Scoutmaster McFarlane has presented 216 young men their Eagle rank over the past 53 years. This event closed the tenure as Scoutmaster for McFarlane and John Paul Townsend has assumed the role as new Scoutmaster September 1.
