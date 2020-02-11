Water service will be suspended Wednesday in a small section of town while crews improve infrastructure.
The exact areas to be impacted are both sides of West Main Street between Asa Road and Bluff Street.
Service will be suspended beginning at 8 a.m. but should be restored by approximately 1 p.m.
For more information, please call the Public Works division at 580-436-6300 x262.
For more information on the city of Ada, visit www.adaok.com.
