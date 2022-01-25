Troopers believe it was excessive speed that caused a single vehicle accident injuring a couple of local teenagers on Friday northwest of Ada.
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol report shows Tristen Haws, 19, of Ada, was driving southbound on County Road 3536 in a 2015 Nissan Altima when just after noon problems began about two miles north and one mile west of Ada.
Troopers concluded Haws overcorrected the vehicle as it crossed the roadway striking a mailbox and a utility pole before coming to rest on the driver’s side of the car.
Haws was transported to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and admitted in critical condition with leg and trunk internal injuries.
A 17-year-old passenger from Ada was also airlifted to the same hospital and admitted in critical condition with leg and truck internal injuries.
Seat belts were in use by the driver but not by the passenger, according to troopers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.