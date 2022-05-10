Three injuries came from a vehicle filled with mostly Ada teenagers after a collision a few days ago just west of town.
A total of four individuals, the oldest 20 years old, were in a 2017 Nissan Altima that state troopers report turned into the path of another vehicle the evening of Friday, May 6.
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol report shows Cameron Burns, 20, was driving the car westbound on state Highway 3, while coming from the opposite direction on the same highway was a 2015 Chevrolet Cruz driven by Anthony Basden, 24, of Tupelo.
Troopers determined when Burns attempted to make a left-hand turn it was struck by the approaching vehicle driven by Basden.
The collision pinned a 17-year-old girl in the Nissan for about 30 minutes before she was freed by Ada firefighters using an extrication tool.
That girl was one of two 17-year-old passengers later airlifted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. One of them was admitted in critical condition with trunk internal injuries, while the other entered the hospital in stable condition with leg and head injuries.
A fourth passenger, Christopher McCrea, 19, of Ada was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Ada, where he was admitted in stable condition with trunk internal injuries.
Also taken to the hospital in Ada was Basden, who was treated and released.
The official cause of the accident is still being investigated by troopers.
