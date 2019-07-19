A teenager was injured in a rollover accident Wednesday on County Road 1650 near Tupelo.
The 16-year-old Tupelo resident, whose name was not released, was westbound on CR 1650 in a 1999 Nissan Frontier, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. He tried to negotiate a curve to the left and went off the right side of the road, then overcorrected and went off the left side.
The Frontier rolled over once, coming to rest on its wheels, according to the report. The driver was ejected about 30 feet from the vehicle.
The driver was airlifted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was admitted in critical condition with head and leg injuries. His passenger, a 13-year-old boy from Tupelo, was not injured.
The Frontier was equipped with seat belts, which were used only by the passenger. The vehicle was also equipped with airbags, which were not deployed.
The report said the driver’s conditions as apparently normal, and speeding on the curve was the cause of the crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.