Thirteen-year-old Latta student Isaac Howe has an unusual - and creative - hobby. He collects war memorabilia, especially World War I articles.
Recently Howe even built a replica of a Great War trench in his family's back yard.
"What I'd like to accomplish is to build a trench so I can reenact what the soldiers went through during the wars, World War I, the American Civil War, and World War II," Howe said. "I kind of started this about three years ago. I had the idea, and just started digging. And it flooded. A lot. But as it dried up, I just kept on digging."
"He is part of several reenactment groups," his mother Rebecca Howe said. "Isaac wants to join the military, so he's very intrigued by history.
"The only actual World War I trench that we know of is at Gettysburg," Rebecca added. "So Isaac said, 'Well, why don't I dig one?' We have enough land, so why not? It sure beats him being on video games or on the computer all the time, so we gave him some shovels."
Isaac says his interest in reproductions, reenactments, and memorabilia is not political, but purely historical.
"He is in Jessica Tilley's U. S. history class at Latta Junior High," Rebecca said. "She said she'd like to bring her class out and see what a real trench looks like."
