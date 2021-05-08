Teen charged with murder

A 15 year old Stonewall resident who reportedly stabbed an 18 year old to death was charged Tuesday with felony murder.
Ryan James Campbell of Stonewall was charged as an adult with first-degree murder - deliberate intent. Campbell remains in the Pontotoc County Justice Center without bond.
The stabbing occurred at about 5 p.m. April 18 at Blair Park in Stonewall. The victim -- Jaimone Austin Kirkland -- was at the park with his girlfriend sitting in his car when Campbell reportedly started throwing rocks at Kirkland's vehicle, according to a court affidavit filed by Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Heath Miller.
"Some juvenile witnesses stated that they, along with Campbell, perceived Kirkland and his girlfriend to have been having sex in the car at the park," Miller said. "Multiple witnesses interviewed stated that Campbell, unprovoked, went to the driver's side of Kirkland's vehicle, opened the door and began to stab Kirkland. Kirkland got out of the car and grappled with Campbell."
Witnesses told authorities that Campbell continued to stab Kirkland, who then got up and was "woozy and unsteady on his feet," while Campbell fled the area. Witnesses then rendered aid to Kirkland.
Kirkland's girlfriend drove him toward Ada while calling 911, and eventually met with Mercy EMS in Union Valley, who then took him to Mercy Hospital Ada where he was pronounced dead, according to the affidavit.
Law enforcement officers later located Campbell at his mother's residence.
"In the residence were his shoes, pants and hat that all had blood on them," Miller said. "A bloody knife was located in the trash can."
During an interview with Campbell, he reportedly admitted to stabbing Kirkland, but said it was self-defense after he confronted Kirkland. However, prior to the stabbing, Campbell reportedly attempted to enlist the help of another juvenile to help him "jump" Kirkland, Miller said.
